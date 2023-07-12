Arrest made for the death of Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday that an arrest has been made for the death of Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra.

On Feb. 2, 2023, Officer Becerra fell 40-feet off a bridge on S. Academy Blvd. while in pursuit of three suspects out of Pueblo. He died nine days later in the hospital from the injuries he sustained in the fall.

According to the PCSO, after an in-depth investigation, Devon Bobian was arrested on second-degree felony murder charges, for the death of Officer Becerra. On the night he fell, Officer Becerra was in pursuit of 31-year-old Devon Bobian, 32-year-old Anthony Vallejos, and 28-year-old Danisha Pacheco.

Investigators said that on the night Officer Becerra fell, the trio led law enforcement on a lengthy car chase through El Paso County. At one point, Fountain PD said the trio tried an armed carjacking at a parking lot of the Love’s Travel Plaza between Fountain and Security-Widefield.

The PCSO said Bobian is currently being held in the Bent County Correctional Facility for a previous sentence. The standard bond amount for second-degree felony murder charges is set at $50,000. Due to Bobian’s criminal history and the severity of the new charges, the PCSO said bond has been set at $2 million, cash only.