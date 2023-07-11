Skip to Content
News

Pueblo Police Department closes Veteran’s Memorial Park following suspicious death

MGN
By
New
Published 8:55 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pueblo Police Department is announcing it is closing Lake Minnequa Veteran’s Memorial Park as they work to investigate a suspicious death.

The Pueblo Police Department tweeted the notice at around 8:02 a.m., stating the park (located at 3005 Lakeshore Drive) will be closed for Tuesday, July 11. 

Police are asking the public to avoid the area until it is reopened. 

As of now, no further information has been released but anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Pueblo Police Communication Center at (719)-553-2502.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content