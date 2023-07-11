Pueblo Police Department closes Veteran’s Memorial Park following suspicious death

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pueblo Police Department is announcing it is closing Lake Minnequa Veteran’s Memorial Park as they work to investigate a suspicious death.

The Pueblo Police Department tweeted the notice at around 8:02 a.m., stating the park (located at 3005 Lakeshore Drive) will be closed for Tuesday, July 11.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area until it is reopened.

As of now, no further information has been released but anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Pueblo Police Communication Center at (719)-553-2502.