Denver International Airport extends DEN Reserve Program to help passengers save time at airport security

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)-- Ahead of the summer travel season, the Denver International Airport (DEN) has partnered with CLEAR to extend its popular DEN Reserve Program to continue helping passengers save time at airport security.

DEN Reserve is a free service that allows passengers to reserve a dedicated time slot through DEN’s Bridge TSA Security Checkpoint for their party–giving them a predictable and seamless travel experience.

According to officials with the airport, the DEN Reserve pilot launched at the beginning of June and in its first few days the program saw nearly 100% of reservation windows booked every day with more than 4,900 bookings.

“Travelers can now save even more time by seamlessly reserving their spot in the security line. It’s as easy as making a reservation for dinner,” said CLEAR’s EVP of Operations, Kasra Moshkani. “CLEAR is committed to making travel safer and easier and DEN has been an incredible partner as we introduce new products that transform the passenger experience together.”

To make a reservation with DEN Reserve, DEN officials state travelers must first enter their flight details and the number of people in their traveling party to view available times.

Once they arrive at DEN, travelers should head to the Bridge TSA Security Checkpoint (located on the north end of Level 6 in the main terminal), and from there, access the security checkpoint lane designated for DEN Reserve passengers.

After scanning a confirmation QR code with staff, travelers can then enter the designated security lane.

To learn more about DEN Reserve or to reserve a flight now, visit the link here.