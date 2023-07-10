Missing siblings last seen in June believed to be headed to Louisiana

ARAPAHOE, COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- New information has been released following the case of the four siblings who were reported missing from Arapahoe County.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) sent out the missing alert for the four siblings, who are between the ages of 4 and 9-years-old, on Sunday, July 2, after they were last seen Friday, June 30.

According to our Denver news partners, the children’s father, 47-year-old Howard Myles, took the children and their mother, 26-year-old Clarissa Gardette, and are now believed to headed to Louisiana where they are from.

Both Myles and Gardette are wanted on warrants for violation of custody orders, according to 9News.

On Saturday, July 8, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office stated they think the family is traveling in a gold 2005 Honda Pilot that may be stolen or have plates. They state the last six numbers of the VIN are 512919.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the missing siblings are asked to call the Arapahoe County Dispatch Center at (303)-795-4711 and are eligible for a reward of up to $2000.