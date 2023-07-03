Missing and endangered alert issued for four siblings last seen in June

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a missing and endangered alert for four siblings between the ages of 4 to 9-years old.

The siblings (picture below) were last seen Friday, June 30, around 3:30 p.m. and the Sheriff’s office states they may be headed out of state and are believed to be in immediate danger.

Arapahoe Sheriff deputies state the children are believed to be with a man named Howard Myles, 47, who has ties to Louisiana and Texas.

He is described as a black man with black hair and brown eyes, around 5’10 and 170 pounds, and has dreadlocks.

The vehicle (also pictured below) they may be traveling in is described as a gold/taupe Pontiac Grand Prix with dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these four children are asked to call 911 or the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office at (303)-795-4711.