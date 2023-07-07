Proposed updates to U.S citizenship test could pose a challenge to immigrants in 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Every 15 years the U.S Citizenship and Immigration Agency reviews the citizenship test for potential updates, In January of 2023, the agency began testing out two new changes to the exams that could make it harder for some to become American citizens.

The agency has proposed adding a speaking evaluation to the exam, as well as switching the civics questions within the test from written answers to multiple choice.

"They're new to it, it's a language barrier, they're learning, and it's a very intimidating process," explained Colorado Springs immigration lawyer Ernesto Walsh.

In the speaking section, an officer will show photos of daily activities or situations – and ask the applicant to verbally describe them in English.

As of 2023, the United States does not have an official language.

Meanwhile, in the civic portion of the exam changing to multiple-choice, Walsh said despite sounding easier, it actually demands more vast and firm knowledge of U.S history.

"Many times when there is no multiple choice, there's just only one possible answer that you could present forward. When there's multiple choice, it can cause a great deal of confusion," said Walsh.

Not everyone is happy with these changes.

Immigration advocates believe the speaking element puts more discretion in the hands of the officer giving the exam.

"I think it's a bad move. I think it's going to cause more problems. I think it's going to allow for officers that want to give people more of a hard time, more justifications and matters to do so," said Walsh.

KRDO reached out to southern Colorado representatives Lauren Boebert and Doug Lamborn, both Republicans, to comment on the possible changes. We've yet to hear back from either lawmaker.

There is no official timeline by USCIS for these potential changes to be implemented officially.