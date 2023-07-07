Afternoon thunderstorms through Saturday

More sunshine early today... with a few afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy and warm this afternoon with highs ranging from the low-80s to the upper-80s. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to move across the region later this afternoon and tonight. An isolated severe thunderstorm will be possible.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight with Saturday morning lows in the 50s and 60s.

EXTENDED: One more day with thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs Saturday will ranger from the upper-70s to the mid-80s. A warming trend gets underway on Sunday along with a drier weather pattern setting up for next week. Highs are back into the 90s and some areas close to 100 by Tuesday.