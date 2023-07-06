CPW asking for public input on Colorado laws regarding the importation of crawfish

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is asking the public for feedback as to whether regulations should be loosened when it comes to the importation and selling of crawfish from out of state.

For decades, non-native crawfish have been prohibited but a recent spike in illegal importation, transportation, and selling of out-of-state crawfish have pushed CPW to open the conversation.

The main species of crawfish that’s being imported is red swamp crawfish. The primary concern for CPW is the non-native species transferring disease to the native crawfish population.

The ban has been in place for decades now in an effort to protect Colorado’s natural aquatic ecosystems.

CPW said they are not necessarily looking to loosen regulations but they are open to hearing from consumers on how limiting non-native crawfish impacts their businesses and lives.