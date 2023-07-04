Monument Tri-Lakes celebrates 4th of July

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO)-- Visitors to Monument gathered to the “biggest small-town parade” hosted by the Monument Hill Kiwanis, the Town of Monument, and the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce to celebrate 4th of July.

This “Celebration of Independence '' included a street fest and a special flyover from the Colorado Air National Guard’s F-16s aircrafts.

Paradegoers came to the event early to join the community for a Lake Fun Run, an early morning pancake breakfast, and a 4th of July Parade hosted by the Monument Hill Kiwanis.

Live music, a family-friendly beer garden, and a festival were just some of the many activities visitors to the event got to participate in.

It wasn't just locals who attended this year's event though.

Michael Johnson is not a Colorado Native. He and his family of 15 drove from Utah to make it to the Fourth of July festivities in Monument.

Johnson said his wife is from a small town so attending celebrations like these as they dress in red, white, and blue is what it’s all about for them.

“There are 15 of us, including my wife and her brother's family [who] came out, so lots of kids. My wife and her brother grew up in a small town field so this is just perfect for what we were looking for," said Johnson.

Similar sentiments were expressed from Renee Vantreuen who took her 9-year-old grandson to the parade this year. Last time Cooper attended the parade, he was just 1-years-old.

“I am really excited to see it again, 'cause it’s been awhile since I have seen it. I’m really excited to see it," said Cooper Vantreuen.

For more information on Fourth of July events in Monument, you can visit the official Fourth of July festivities website.