How to recreate responsibly on 4th of July with Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- As you head outdoors to celebrate with friends and family on the 4th of July, the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance (PPORA) is reminding the public how to recreate responsibly to have a safe and enjoyable holiday.

Know before you go and be careful with fire Officials with PPORA state recent rainstorms does not mean there’s no risk for a wildfire. Be sure to check restrictions in the place you plan to camp or travel. Water safety is key for river rafters, kayakers, tubers, and swimmers so take precaution and be mindful of water levels and swift-moving rapids.

Leave no trace Be prepared to pack out all trash and waste if there isn't a disposable bin in the area. Protect our shared public lands as the smallest disturbances can quickly harm sensitive natural resources and wildlife in the area.

Be courteous and inclusive Other people might be headed outdoors and into the trails and public lands for many reasons. Whether you’re alone, or with friends and family, visitors of all identities and abilities deserve respect and courtesy when recreating outdoors.

Plan ahead and know your limits Check the weather forecast and trailhead information before leaving. Always tell a family member or friend where you’re headed and when you’re coming back in case of an emergency. Make sure to bring food and water and wear the appropriate clothing and shoes as weather conditions change.

Follow all park rules and regulations Have an alternate route in place as parks and trails can see heavy traffic during the holidays. Parking lots are often full in the early mornings on the weekend as well. Take shuttles to popular recreation areas, if available. Review rules and regulations before heading out to to an area.



Below is a list of services you can access to view advisories and trail maps before you plan your visit to public lands.

For more information, visit the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation alliance’s website at the link here.