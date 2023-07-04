Colorado Springs Police Department issues final reminder for illegal use of fireworks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- With celebrations to continue throughout the night for 4th of July, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is giving one final reminder to residents that fireworks of any kind, even those legal in El Paso County, are illegal to light within city limits.

The illegal use of fireworks can not only be dangerous to children but also adults as they can pose health risks and start fires.

RELATED: Two families left without homes following improperly disposed fireworks.

As a result, fireworks of all kinds are banned in areas such as Palmer Lake and Monument.

Towns or cities that can set off permissible fireworks, as per Colorado State law, include Fountain, Green Mountain Falls, Falcon, and all of unincorporated El Paso County.

CSPD states complaints about fireworks being set off should be directed toward their on-emergency line.

However, CSPD is asking residents to be mindful of the large volume of calls that they receive every holiday, which can only add to their regular call volume for typical emergency situations.

"If people want to call and complain, we can certainly, we will certainly, take that call for service. I would just ask people to be patient for a response. It may take awhile for officers to get out there," stated Colorado Springs Police Gold Hills Division Lt. Gina Seago.

Still, there are plenty of fireworks shows in the area on the 4th of July residents can attend to get their fix in celebrating this Indepdence Day.

RELATED: A complete list of Southern Colorado Fireworks Shows ahead of 4th of July.

For Colorado Springs’ non-emergency line, you can call (719)-444-7000.