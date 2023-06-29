Cooler temperatures and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon

Strong and possibly severe thunderstorms possible the next two days.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler today with highs maxing out in the 80s. Thunderstorms this afternoon may be on the strong side... especially east of the I-25 corridor.

TONIGHT: A few thundershowers may linger into evening. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s and low-60s Friday morning.

EXTENDED: Again, cooler temperatures with rain showers and thunderstorms Friday. Highs Friday will top out in the 70s and 80s. We'll see a lingering chance for showers on Saturday with gradually warmer temperatures by Sunday. And highs will jump back into the 80s and 90s heading towards the 4th of July on Tuesday.