Skip to Content
News

Cooler temperatures and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon

slot0
By
New
Published 7:37 AM

Strong and possibly severe thunderstorms possible the next two days.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler today with highs maxing out in the 80s.  Thunderstorms this afternoon may be on the strong side... especially east of the I-25 corridor.

TONIGHT: A few thundershowers may linger into evening. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s and low-60s Friday morning.

EXTENDED: Again, cooler temperatures with rain showers and thunderstorms Friday. Highs Friday will top out in the 70s and 80s. We'll see a lingering chance for showers on Saturday with gradually warmer temperatures by Sunday.  And highs will jump back into the 80s and 90s heading towards the 4th of July on Tuesday.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content