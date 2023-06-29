Club Q shooter booked into prison in Denver

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Convicted Club Q shooter, Anderson Aldrich, is officially in prison as of Thursday morning, according to the Denver Reception & Diagnostic Center booking records.

(Denver Reception & Diagnostic Center)

Aldrich currently sits in the Denver Reception & Diagnostic Center. There, Aldrich will be assessed and and then placed into one of the department’s permanent facilities.

Aldrich is serving five life sentences without parole after pleading guilty to five counts of murder in the first degree and 46 counts of attempted murder in the first degree. Anderson also pleaded no contest to two bias-motivated crimes.