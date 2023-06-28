Fort Carson hosts annual ‘Freedom Fest’ ahead of 4th of July weekend

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO)-- Fort Carson and the 4th Infantry Division is hosting its annual Freedom Fest for a day of family-friendly activities ahead of 4th of July weekend.

The event will be held Friday, June 30, at Iron Horse Park from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Freedom Fest is free and open to the public and will feature live entertainment and a fireworks display.

Fees will apply for attractions as well as food and merchandise.

All personnel entering Fort Carson must have a valid state or federally issued photo ID. Fort Carson officials state to allow extra time for random vehicle inspections and state military working dogs will be active in the event area.

All personnel must park in the designated parking areas as parking in prohibited areas will result in a citation and the vehicle being removed from the premises.

Parking will be located at Wetzel Avenue and Sheridan Avenue and attendees will have to be prepared to walk to the event from there.

The area around Iron Horse Park will be congested and Fort Carson officials are asking drivers to slow down and watch for pedestrians and follow the signs for designated parking areas.

Pets, with the exception of service animals, will be prohibited along with glass containers and coolers.

No personal fireworks are allowed on Fort Carson.

As final notices, Fort Carson officials state weapons will not be allowed at the event site with the exception of authorized law enforcement officials.

County, state, and federal civilian concealed carry permits are not recognized or valid on Fort Carson.

Finally, wrongful use or possession of marijuana on a federal installation is a violation of federal law. Federal law continues to prohibit the use of marijuana anywhere on post.