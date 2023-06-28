Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to conduct door-to-door damage assessments following recent storms
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is issuing an important notice regarding door-to-door assessments in partnership with the Douglas County Office of Emergency Management.
Management will be conducting door-to-door damage assessments on residential structures to provide to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in order to evaluate the impact of the county’s recent tornado to provide the necessary support required for the community.
Now, the DCSO is offering a few key points to remember ahead of the assessments:
- Identification: Members of the DCSO will have proper identification, including badges and uniforms, and they will be in marked patrol vehicles. Homeowners should verify their credentials before allowing them into their home or sharing any personal information.
- Purpose: The purpose of the visit is solely to conduct damage assessments on behalf of Douglas County with the goal of providing a total damage assessment number to the State of Colorado. They are not contractors or service providers. Their goal is to gather accurate information to aid in the support for recovery efforts. It is important to note homeowners will still be required to work with their insurance companies on individual homeowner damage claims.
- Cooperation: The DSCO requests full cooperation with officials during their assessments. They ask to please answer their questions accurately and provide any necessary information to help evaluate the extent of the damage in our neighborhoods.
- Safety Measures: For any concerns or doubts about the individuals at your door, you can contact the DCSO directly for verification at (303)660-7500.