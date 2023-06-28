Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to conduct door-to-door damage assessments following recent storms

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is issuing an important notice regarding door-to-door assessments in partnership with the Douglas County Office of Emergency Management.

Management will be conducting door-to-door damage assessments on residential structures to provide to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in order to evaluate the impact of the county’s recent tornado to provide the necessary support required for the community.

Now, the DCSO is offering a few key points to remember ahead of the assessments: