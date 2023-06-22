‘Large and extremely dangerous’ tornado reported in Highlands Ranch

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A tornado touched down Thursday afternoon in Highlands Ranch, just outside of Denver.

Our news partners at 9News confirmed a tornado was reported in Highlands Ranch around 3:30 p.m. by a trained spotter in the area of C-470 and Highway 85.

The National Weather Service described the tornado as "large and extremely dangerous." It was over northeastern Highlands Ranch, roughly 12 miles south of Denver.

South Metro Fire Rescue reports it's receiving dozens of calls in Highlands Ranch, south of C470 between Lucent and Quebec, for storm-related damage.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

That includes roof damage, trees down, natural gas leaks, and electrical problems. There are no reports of injuries so far.