Skip to Content
News

Colorado Department of Transportation rock scaling project causes long delays on highway 24

KRDO
By
New
today at 5:16 PM
Published 5:45 PM

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - If you've been traveling along Highway 24 through Manitou Springs the week beginning June 27, it's hard to miss the congested traffic.

The delays are due to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) working on a rock scaling project, removing any loose rocks following the heavy rain in June.

CDOT says the project is purely precautionary, as the department tends to focus on rocky areas like the Ute pass in Manitou Springs, for instance, to prevent a rock slide before it can happen.

As a result, traffic has been limited to one lane in both directions, even causing cars to come to a dead stop for long periods at a time, as the chunks of rock are safely removed.

However, CDOT says the work should be wrapped by 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 29.

The department also said that all projects will be suspended in the area by Friday, June 30, by noon, to help accommodate holiday weekend travel plans.

Article Topic Follows: News
cdot
Colorado
Colorado Springs
construction
local news
manitou springs
traffic delays
Woodland Park

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Cunnington

Tyler is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content