El Paso County calling in FEMA for June storm damage estimated at more than $19 million

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - El Paso County estimates the total reported damage for the rain storms in June totals more than $19 million. El Paso County and the City of Colorado Springs approved a FEMA Disaster Declaration in response to the damage.

Gov. Jared Polis previously issued a verbal disaster declaration on June 22 for El Paso, Elbert, Lincoln, and Washington Counties.

During an El Paso County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, June 27, officials discussed Item No. 11 - Resolution to Approve Local Disaster Emergency Declaration (June 2023 Rain/Flood Event). During a presentation, commissioners displayed a graphic detailing the Initial Damage Assessment (IDA) findings.

Based on the IDA, the County's threshold for Public Assistance (PA) is met. However, the threshold for individual assistance (IA) has not been met.

The IDA determined the total reported damage as of Tuesday is $19,563, 831.

Also Tuesday, the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) is hosting a Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) kickoff meeting with the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management (PPROEM) to discuss the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) verification process.

Gov. Polis provided the following statement on the state funding expected to go toward El Paso County:

"Colorado DHSEM staff is working with El Paso county and FEMA to document and verify uninsured damages caused by severe storms and tornadoes earlier this month to public infrastructure (roads, bridges, parks, public facilities). The next step in the process is a joint damage assessment with the county, DHSEM and FEMA staff later this week. The teams are visiting and visually verifying the damages. This assessment will help determine if the state has met eligibility requirements to request federal assistance. Last week Governor Polis approved a verbal state declaration that included El Paso county to start the process of assessing damages in the state. DHSEM has been providing direct support and technical assistance to the county since the storms hit on June 8." Gov. Jared Polis

County, City, and Emergency Management officials are expected to discuss the disaster declaration, damage sustained to public infrastructure due to the recent flooding, and the process moving forward to secure funding in response to this disaster Wednesday morning.