Mainly sunny and hot through the middle of the week.

TODAY: High pressure anchored over Texas will keep us sunny and hot through Wednesday. Highs today will range from the low-90s to the upper-90s across the far eastern plains.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and mild overnight with lows in the upper-50s and low-60s.

EXTENDED: Mainly sunny and hot through Wednesday with highs in the 90s. The end of the week will feature a better chance for afternoon thunderstorms coupled with cooler temperatures. By Saturday highs will dip into the 70s and 80s.