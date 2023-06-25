Amateur radio operators gather in Falcon for weekend-long Field Day exercise

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) -- This Saturday and Sunday, the Pikes Peak Radio Amateur Association (PPRAA) participated in a national amateur radio Field Day exercise.

Ham radio operators in the area gathered in Falcon to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio, underscoring the importance of keeping the practice alive for effective communication in emergency situations.

The Field Day exercise takes place in many locations in North America, but it's part of a larger event sponsored by the American Radio Relay League, held every year in the United States and in Canada on the fourth weekend in June.

Throughout the weekend, operators gathered for meals together and built community as they communicated across the radio waves.