Racer battling cancer is taking on Pikes Peak Hill Climb once again after 2 previous crashes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--On Sunday, Don Wickstrum, also known as the Fastest Pastor, will once again be participating in Pikes Peak Hill Climb.

He's battled the mountain, and he's battled serious health issues. Now he's hoping this will be the year he has his best showing, and make it all the way to the top.

In late 2018, Wickstrum was diagnosed with colon cancer which forced him to sell his business and evaluate the future. He was only given one year to live. It was then he decided to complete one of his all-time bucket list items, racing up Pikes Peak.

But little did Wickstrum know the battle to complete the Pikes Peak Hill Climb would be a multi-year journey with crashes, challenges, and failure. He's been battling cancer for five years now and in both 2019 and 2020, he crashed his car.

He's back and ready to take on the summit once again, but said what he's doing is so much more than just a race.

"I just hope to give people hope that, you know, life's not over because of a cancer diagnosis," Wickstrum said.