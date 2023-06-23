Peyton Highway bridge over Black Squirrel Creek collapses after flooding

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The bridge on Peyton Highway that runs over Black Squirrel Creek in eastern El Paso County is completely collapsed as of Friday morning.

The bridge is "non-existent," according to Colorado State Patrol.

Northbound Peyton Highway is closed at Judge Orr road but the southbound lane is open up until the collapsed bridge. Several cars have made their way all they way to the bridge closure Friday morning before having to turn around.

Black Squirrel Creek, which normally runs very low or even dry, is full and turbulent Friday morning. It appears the swift and rising water took out the bridge supports from underneath.