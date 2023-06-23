Colorado Springs Goodwill evacuated after ‘suspicious item’ found

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs Goodwill in the Briargate area was evacuated Friday afternoon after a suspicious item was found.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the item was found in their production area. This happened around 12:30 p.m.

This is the Goodwill off Kelly Johnson Blvd., near N. Academy Blvd.

The building has since been evacuated and the Bomb Squad is responding to the scene.

This is a developing story.