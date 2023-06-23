Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Goodwill evacuated after ‘suspicious item’ found

MGN
By
Updated
today at 12:46 PM
Published 12:45 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs Goodwill in the Briargate area was evacuated Friday afternoon after a suspicious item was found.

Colorado Springs Goodwill evacuated after 'suspicious item' found

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the item was found in their production area. This happened around 12:30 p.m.

This is the Goodwill off Kelly Johnson Blvd., near N. Academy Blvd.

The building has since been evacuated and the Bomb Squad is responding to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content