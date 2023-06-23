Black Forest slash and mulch site facing threat of closure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Black Forest slash and mulch site may be forced to shut down by the end of the year.

After decades of service to thousands of residents in the area, homeowners may no longer have a site to rid their properties of slash, and pick-up mulch in return.

When the Black Forest fire ravaged the region ten years ago, it destroyed more than 500 homes and killed two people.

In the years after the fire, the Black Forest slash and mulch site became a popular sport for homeowners looking to mitigate their properties.

“We're now up to about 70,000 cubic yards of slash that we bring in every year. That translates into about 40,000 cubic yards of mulch, maybe a little more.” said Jeff DeWitt, a 27-year volunteer of the slash and mulch operation, which is run entirely by volunteers and is not-for-profit.

DeWitt says lately they've been receiving loads of pine needles from people who want the fire hazard off their property, out of fear fof the dry needles aiding in a blaze.

But now those pines needles are making their way into the mulch, and residents don't want to take the product home. As a result, on June 19th the site announced it would not accept drop-offs of pine needles any longer.

In addition, two of the site's largest returning customers, who have hauled out tens of thousands of cubic feet for the last several years, moved away from the area this spring.

“So now we're left with about 40,000 cubic yards of mulch and really no way to get rid of it.”

DeWitt says that in light of the decrease in loads being hauled away, the piles of mulch currently at the site could grow to be six to seven times larger over the course of the year.

For safety reasons, the site has to be cleared out at the end of every year. DeWitt says that having to remove all the mulch - may be financially impossible.

“You're looking at 2,500 dollars a day, minimum, to haul it off. And you would have to do that for about 300 days.”

Now the Black Forest Slash and Mulch site is facing the reality that this may be their last year in operation.

"Ultimately, I don't know if we can keep it operating or not. We'd like to try. That's the goal, everybody that works here loves it."

In the meantime - mulch prices will be higher effective July 1st, going from $2 to $10 for smaller loads, and $20 for large loads, in an effort to try and finance the eventual clear-out, and stay open - although DeWitt fears it won't be close to enough.

He adds that any suggestions are welcomed as to how they can remedy the situation. You can share your thoughts at the program's Facebook page.