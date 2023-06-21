Royal Gorge boaters reminded to steer clear of vehicle trapped in Arkansas River

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - Boaters are reminded to steer clear of a vehicle that's still trapped in the Arkansas River.

On Monday, June 19, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported an unoccupied vehicle had rolled off a boat ramp and into the river. The car remains a half-mile from the Parkdale boat ramp, halfway to the Highway 50 bridge.

Officials with the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area (AHRA) and CPW said the car will be removed when the water level drops.

CPW

CPW said upon approach, the vehicle looks like a rock just below the surface. Boaters are told to steer around it on the river left.