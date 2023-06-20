Vehicle found submerged underwater after rolling off boat ramp near Royal Gorge

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Officials with the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area (AHRA) and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are issuing an important notice for Royal Gorge boaters after a vehicle was found submerged underwater.

The vehicle was unoccupied when it rolled off the boat ramp and into the river on Monday, June 19.

It was found approximately a half mile below the Parkdale boat ramp, halfway to the HWY50 bridge.

AHRA and CPW officials state the car will likely be entirely covered soon as water levels rise but from upstream it looks like a flat rock barely tipping the surface.

AHRA and CPW officials state the vehicle will not be removed until the water level drops but this is an important reminder to be aware of how rising water levels can be a hazard.