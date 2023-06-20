Springs Rescue Mission sees record number of people leaving center for better housing options

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Employees from the Springs Rescue Mission are celebrating a new record. In June, 38 people said goodbye to the center and moved on to bigger and better things.

According to the Springs Rescue Mission, during a typical month, the center sees around 15 to 25 people leave for better housing. This was so far the largest number of people who have left the Springs Rescue Mission at once that now have either permanent or temporary housing.

Travis Williams, the Chief Development Officer of the Springs Rescue Mission, said it’s thanks to the 25 different organizations that help serve the center.

“To create a one-stop resource for somebody who is struggling with poverty/homelessness and, or addiction it’s vital. So to have dental bands here, to have a restaurant establishment provide services here it means a great deal on top of that laundry services, shower services, chaplain services, spiritual services you name it, people can find something they can uniquely tap into,” said Williams.

A point-in-time study also revealed that the Springs Rescue Mission saw a more than 10 percent decrease in overall homelessness in Colorado Springs in June.

Now, the goal for the Springs Rescue Mission is to try and top that number in July and continue helping as many individuals as possible.