Robbery suspect arrested after a brief chase in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One man was arrested following a reported robbery at a Colorado Springs business.

At 1 p.m., police responded to a robbery at a business in the 4600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway. According to CSPD, the suspect entered the store and asked for merchandise. When the clerk turned around the suspect allegedly implied he had a weapon and demanded the clerk give him cash.

Police said the suspect managed to get an undisclosed amount of money and property.

A detective in the area spotted a person matching the suspect's description and a patrol officer responded to the area. After a brief foot chase and struggle, the suspect was taken into custody. CSPD identified him as 32-year-old James Mason.

According to police, evidence from the robbery was recovered.