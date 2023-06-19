Skip to Content
Colorado Department of Revenue releases Market Rate report for retail marijuana

KRDO
By
Published 8:01 AM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) released its Average Market Rates (AMR) for retail marijuana effective July 1, through September 30. 

  • Retail Bud: $703/pound 
  • Retail Trim: $300/pound
  • Wet Whole Plant: Increased to $82/pound and $9/seed
  • Retail Immature Plant: $13/plant
  • Bud for Extraction: Decreased to $143/pound 
  • Trim for Extraction: Decreased to $41/pound 

According to the CDOR, “the AMR is the median market price of each category of unprocessed retail marijuana that is sold or transferred from retail marijuana cultivation facilities to retail marijuana product manufacturing facilities or retail marijuana stores.” 

In order to estimate the AMR for each of the categories, the Department calculated the AMRs for July 1, 2023, through September 30, 2023, based on transactions from March 1, 2023 through May 31, 2023. 

For more information, including the methodology of the AMR calculations and current and prior AMRs visit the Taxation Division’s website by clicking here.

News

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

