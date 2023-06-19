Colorado Department of Revenue releases Market Rate report for retail marijuana

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) released its Average Market Rates (AMR) for retail marijuana effective July 1, through September 30.

Retail Bud: $703/pound

Retail Trim: $300/pound

Wet Whole Plant: Increased to $82/pound and $9/seed

Retail Immature Plant: $13/plant

Bud for Extraction: Decreased to $143/pound

Trim for Extraction: Decreased to $41/pound

According to the CDOR, “the AMR is the median market price of each category of unprocessed retail marijuana that is sold or transferred from retail marijuana cultivation facilities to retail marijuana product manufacturing facilities or retail marijuana stores.”

In order to estimate the AMR for each of the categories, the Department calculated the AMRs for July 1, 2023, through September 30, 2023, based on transactions from March 1, 2023 through May 31, 2023.

For more information, including the methodology of the AMR calculations and current and prior AMRs visit the Taxation Division’s website by clicking here.