KRDO’s Willis Scott competes in amateur boxing match

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- You probably know Willis Scott as an anchor on Good Morning Colorado. Willis has been with the KRDO family since 2019. What you may not know is Willis is an amateur boxer.

On Saturday evening, Willis competed in his very first match; a three-round bout at St. Mary's high school.

Although he lost, Willis went the distance and fought well, especially for a man in his first ever match.

"I'm feeling pretty good," Willis said. "I got a fat lip, but my mom got me some chocolate chip cookies. So that's my consolation prize. It was a lot of fun. It's honestly just a blast."

Willis says reality was certainly different from his expectation.

"I thought I'd have way more energy is the crazy thing," Willis said. "You get in there and after about 30 seconds, you're just breathing hard. Your arms feel like they're about 20lbs heavier than they actually are, which for me would make them about 30lbs. Since I didn't win, I kind of have to come back now. So the good news is there was a fight in August. My training starts Monday."

Now it's up to us to find a suitable nickname for KRDO's inhouse fighter.