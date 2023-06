PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Two fugitives were taken into custody after they were found in a stolen vehicle.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, a detective assisted the Colorado Parole in arresting Paul Sena and Ray Arcuhelta.

Paul Sena Ray Archuleta PCSO

The pair was found in a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of East 5th St.

Officers with the Pueblo Police Department are investigating other charges the suspects might face.