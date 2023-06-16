“It’s the third puppy this year”: Pet City asking for help after a man steals puppy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs police are looking for another puppy bandit.

For the fourth time this year, a person has run off with a puppy from the Pet City store at the Citadel Mall.

The theft happened Thursday night and surveillance video shows the latest puppy bandit in action.

"Our employees always try to give our customers time to meet the puppies get to know them, make sure that it's a good fit for their family," said Bree Maestas, Owner of Pet City.

In the surveillance video, you can see a man asking a store employee to spend time with the Boston Terrier he was interested in adopting.

"Everything seemed normal and I was going to give him some time by himself," said Jami Whener, an employee at Pet City.

In the video, you can then see the man trying to hide the puppy under his sweatshirt.

"And I walked away for just not very long at all and then when I came back the door was open and he was gone," added Whener.

Employees at the store say the suspect came out of their playroom fumbling with the puppy, opened the door to the playroom, and then quickly walked out of the main door.

Maestas said it's the fourth time this has happened in the last 12 months. Only two of four stolen pet city puppies have been found and the suspects arrested.

"And we have two convictions, we are pressing charges, it is a felony and we are taking it seriously," added Maestas.

Colorado Springs police are investigating but said it can be difficult to track down these stolen puppies.

For now, Pet City says they are increasing their security in the system because of the string of puppy thefts. If you have any information about this latest puppy theft, call the Colorado Springs Police Department.