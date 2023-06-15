Victim of weekend shooting at Citadel Mall identified; woman shot following car crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Police Dept. (CSPD) has identified the 35-year-old woman who was shot outside of the Citadel Mall after a car crash this past weekend.

Jeanette Wince was killed on Sunday. She was found unconscious after what appeared to be a car crash. However, after analyzing her body, police were able to determine that she no longer had a pulse.

"Whether it was an accident or road rage incident, that's still part of the investigation," said Robert Tornabene, Public Relations Officer for CSPD.

According to CSPD, the suspect, 19-year-old Elijah Adolpho was in the same area where Wince was during the time of the car crash.

"They ended up having some words of exchange and then that's when she was shot," said Tornabene.

Adolpho now faces charges for murder in the first degree for the death of Wince. He is currently in the El Paso County Jail.

CSPD said their investigation is ongoing.

This is the 12th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs this year. Last year at this time, there were 22.