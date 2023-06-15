License suspension indicates Colorado Springs counselor sexually assaulted more than one patient

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs mental health care worker has lost his license as a professional counselor after one of his patients came forward and accused him of sexually assaulting her. According to the suspension, she isn't the only victim.

On Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, which oversees the licensing of dozens of professions, issued a summary suspension against Jeffery Erickson.

The suspension document claims DORA received at least four complaints between June 2 and 8 about Erickson sexually assaulting one of his patients. One of the complaints is a Colorado Springs Police Department report that Erickson was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault on a client by a psychotherapist.

13 Investigates obtained CSPD’s arrest document about the allegations, which said the victim went to Erickson in March 2022. The victim told investigators within a few months their bond became “extremely strong” and he gained her trust.

However, the professional relationship quickly turned personal. From May 2022 to February 2023, Erickson sent flirtatious messages, sexually explicit photos, and videos and sexually assaulted her twice, according to the arrest affidavit.

During the sexual assaults, the victim described “going numb” and that she “lost control of the situation.” She also mentioned “crying and shaking” during the assault.

In an April phone call, the victim confronted Erickson, saying, “It was his responsibility to protect her but instead he had sex with her.” Erickson replied, “It was 100% consensual on both ends.”

However, the sexual assault allegations weren’t the first complaint against Erickson.

According to DORA’s suspension notice, the agency received a complaint in March alleging Erickson “had engaged in a romantic and sexual relationship” with another client. The suspension notice goes on to say that DORA received “correspondence” between the woman and Erickson along with the complaint.

It’s unclear if this relationship was consensual, but the Board of Licensed Professional Counselors that issued the suspension said Erickson sexually assaulted both clients.

Since Erickson’s arrest, CSPD believes there are more victims and are asking anyone who was inappropriately contacted by Erickson to come forward with information.

DORA suspended Erickson’s counselor license for inappropriate sexual relationships with his clients but also for allegedly charging the sex assault victim’s insurer more than $12,000 for the times when he was sending her sexual messages.

When the victim threatened to tell people about what happened between them, Erickson accused her of “blackmailing him with her feelings." He also told her she was “helping him work through his childhood trauma.” He continued with his claims that they were “soulmates," but said if anyone knew about their "relationship," it would ruin his family, marriage, and career.

Erickson’s wife has since filed for divorce.

The Board of Licensed Professional Counselors will determine if Erickson’s counselor license should be permanently suspended.

