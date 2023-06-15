Fountain Police Dept. releases bodycam footage of fatal 2022 OIS; shooting ruled justified

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department (FPD) released a Critical Incident Briefing VideoThursday, which "provides a summary of releasable facts and circumstances" regarding an officer-involved shooting on November 20, 2022.

The video can be viewed here: FPD Critical Incident Briefing Video

According to the FPD, the video may contain strong language as well as graphic images which may be disturbing to some people. Viewer discretion is advised.

The incident occurred on the aforementioned date in the 6900 block of Village Meadows Dr. in Fountain and began with a domestic violence call.

A detailed account of the incident can be found here: Officer-involved shooting in Fountain ruled justified by the 4th Judicial District Attorney