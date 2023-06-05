Officer-involved shooting in Fountain ruled justified by the 4th Judicial District Attorney

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) --The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has now completed its review of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Fountain, Colorado, and is now ruling the incident as justified.

According to the DA’s Office, On November 20, 2022, a victim called 911 from her neighbor’s home in the 6000 block of Village Meadows Drive to report domestic violence that caused her to leave her home.

The victim told dispatch that her husband, identified by the DA’s Office as Ross Floersheim, had access to firearms in the home.

Officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) were dispatched to the neighbor’s home and Officer Brett Ryder was the first to arrive on scene and made contact with the victim in the neighbor’s garage.

The DA’s Office states the victim had been in a verbal argument with Floersheim and when she tried to leave with her eight-year-old son, Floersheim physically tried to stop her and threw her to the ground.

The victim stated Floersheim was intoxicated and her son was still inside the home.

While Ofc. Ryder was speaking with the victim a second officer with the FPD Corporal John Haley arrived on the scene.

After receiving information from the victim, both officers went to check on the child still in the home.

The DA’s Office stated Corporal Haley had had adverse contact with Floersheim in the past and stated he suggested it would be better for Officer Ryder to make initial contact with Floersheim.

Previously, Corporal Haley arrested Floersheim for a DUI offense on November 21, 2020.

Later, Floersheim called the FPD on March 14, 2022, making veiled threats against law enforcement, specifically directed to Sergeant Stephen Williams, FPD, and Corporal Haley.

Several moments after Officer Ryder knocked on the front door, the DA’s Office states the officer heard a gun “rack” on the other side. Officer Ryder drew his sidearm and as soon as the door opened, Floersheim came out with a semi-automatic rifle and raised it towards Officer Ryder.

The DA’s Office states in response, Officer Ryder directed Floersheim at least four times to put his gun down. However, Floersheim continued to point his gun at Officer Ryder, and after eight commands, Officer Ryder fired a single shot into Floersheim’s torso.

The DA’s Office states Floersheim immediately dropped to the ground and within two seconds, began shooting rounds from his rifle out of the front door in the direction of the officers.

In response, both officers fled their locations to get to a safer position. According to the Body Worn Camera footage worn by both officers during the incident, at least twenty-three rounds were heard coming from Floersheim’s firearm.

After additional officers arrived, a tactical team known as the hostage rescue team (HRT) approached and found Floersheim laying on the living room floor, unable to move due to a spinal cord injury.

The DA”s Office states officers restrained Floersheim and medical personnel were brought into the residence to render aid.

The DA’s Office states Floersheim was transported to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and died.

After completing a thorough review of the facts and evidence, Colorado’s 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has determined the use of deadly physical force by Fountain Police Department Officer Brett Ryder was justified based on all the facts and circumstances of this case under the law of the State of Colorado.

You can read the full report by clicking the link below.