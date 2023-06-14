Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Denver June 16

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)--Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Denver Friday, June 16, to talk about the Biden-Harris Administration’s investment in combating the climate crisis and creating a clean energy economy, according to our Denver News partners.

The visit will discuss topics similar to Harris’s last visit to Colorado in March where she was at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities to highlight the Biden administration’s upcoming climate change plans.

Denver News reports Harris will deliver remarks at a DNC finance event, although no information about where this event will take place has been released.

In 2021, Vice President Kamala Harris met with Colorado's small business owners and visited a vaccine clinic as part of a nationwide tour promoting the COVID-19 relief package.