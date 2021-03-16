Vice President Kamala Harris visits Colorado to promote COVID-19 relief plan

Local News

DENVER (KRDO) -- Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Denver on Tuesday to meet with Colorado's small business owners and visit a vaccine clinic as part of a nationwide tour promoting the COVID-19 relief package.

This trip marks Vice President Harris's first trip to Colorado since she took office in January. Harris will attend a small business listening session where she will speak with Colorado business owners. Jack Briggs, the President and CEO of Springs Rescue Mission, will also be a part of that session.

The White House announced visits like these across the country as part of the "Help is Here Tour" promoting the COVID-19 relief plan. For 10 days, officials from the Biden administration will visit cities nationwide to promote different elements of the bill. Officials will touch on everything from stimulus checks to vaccine distribution.

