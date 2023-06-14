I-25 traffic accident prompts road closure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) The Colorado Springs Police Department's Communication Center has issued a road closure for I-25.

CSPD's Communication Center sent out a tweet around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14.

CSPD on scene of a traffic accident at I25 and Hwy 24 the NB on ramp is closed at this time @CSPDPIO — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) June 14, 2023

Drivers in the area should expect delays and use alternative routes ahead of the closure near Highway 24 and the northbound on-ramp.

It is unknown when the road will be open again at this time.