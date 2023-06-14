I-25 traffic accident prompts road closure
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) The Colorado Springs Police Department's Communication Center has issued a road closure for I-25.
CSPD's Communication Center sent out a tweet around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14.
CSPD on scene of a traffic accident at I25 and Hwy 24 the NB on ramp is closed at this time @CSPDPIO— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) June 14, 2023
Drivers in the area should expect delays and use alternative routes ahead of the closure near Highway 24 and the northbound on-ramp.
It is unknown when the road will be open again at this time.