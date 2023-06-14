Skip to Content
I-25 traffic accident prompts road closure

KRDO
Published 9:22 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) The Colorado Springs Police Department's Communication Center has issued a road closure for I-25.

CSPD's Communication Center sent out a tweet around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14.

Drivers in the area should expect delays and use alternative routes ahead of the closure near Highway 24 and the northbound on-ramp.

It is unknown when the road will be open again at this time.

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

