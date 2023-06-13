Northbound I-25 reopens south of Pueblo after brief closure

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The northbound lanes of I-25 reopened Tuesday afternoon south of Pueblo after a brief closure.

The closure happened near Colorado City or the town of Rye, in southern Pueblo County.

TRAFFIC MAP

The Colorado Dept. of Transportation (CDOT) said the closure was due to a crash between Exit 71, Graneros Road, and CO 165.

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), witnesses to the crash said it involved a vehicle that came around the curve in the highway and rolled over. CSP said the diver of the vehicle sustained significant injuries and was transported from the scene via helicopter.

CSP also said that during the crash investigation, two other vehicles, including a semi, came around the curve in the highway and had to swerve to miss it. The two vehicles then collided with each other. Neither of those drivers were injured.