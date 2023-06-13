Colorado Springs homeowners deal with storm damage headaches

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A family on the east side of Colorado Springs is still trying to clean up damage brought by Monday's storm.

While it's been more than 24 hours since the storm hit, Migdalia Whittaker still had about an inch of flood water that rushed into her basement. Whittaker told KRDO she's looking at thousands of dollars in repairs.

"I was in Puerto Rico for 23 years and never in my life has something like this happened to me, my sister has been in this situation but here I never thought something like this would happen, but look at this," said Whittaker.

The dryer in her basement has been on for hours, trying to move the flood water to the exterior of the home. She's keeping fans on to dry everything else that got drenched from the heavy rain.

"When I was watching from the window, I saw all the craziness over here, and then all of a sudden I open my garage, everything was floating in there," said Whittaker.

Once the floodwaters went down, Whittaker called several carpet removal businesses. She's been quoted around $5,000 to get it ripped up and replaced. Other repair crews who went out to look at her fence estimate it will cost around $1,000.

"That's too much for me because I am a single mom, I cannot afford that," added Whittaker.

For now, she's trying to fix what she can on her own. But Whittaker's concerned about the storms and potential rain the rest of the week.

"I have to finish or do whatever I have to do to make sure my house at least doesn't get as soaking wet as it is right now," said Whittaker.

Whittaker said she's trying to work with her homeowner's insurance to see what they can cover. But in the meantime, she plans to take on the immediate clean-up needs herself.