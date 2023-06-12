Watch parties kicking off in Colorado Springs ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Excitement is in the area across Colorado ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals. If the Denver Nuggets win Monday night, they win the first NBA title in franchise history.

The Nuggets are set to take on the Miami Heat at 6:30 p.m. at Ball Arena. For fans who aren't able to make it to Denver for the big game - one restaurant in Colorado Springs has been a consistent spot for watch parties.

The manager of Bubba's 33 said he expects all 80 tables to be filled for game time. He explained for the last four games the restaurant has been one of the main watch party restaurants in the Pikes Peak region.

People tend to trickle in around 5 p.m. with the restaurant quickly filling.

Patrons agree with the manager's prediction. One Nuggets fan told KRDO Bubba's will be packed.

"It totally feels like a Denver environment, you give this place a few hours and you won't be able to move around people will be standing watching the game and beer and burgers all over the place. Every basket is a cheer and it's really fun, good atmosphere, good people," said Michael Brierton.

The manager anticipates seats will be limited. There are already ten large parties that have reserved tables.

