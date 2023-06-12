Skip to Content
National Weather Service issues Flash Flood Warning for El Paso County

Published 6:25 AM

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pueblo is issuing a Flash Flood Warning for central El Paso County in east central Colorado. 

The warning is effective until 8:30 a.m. this Monday, June 12, and comes after a 5:22 a.m. forecast that showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain in the area.

As a result, the NWS is warning residents and motorists of flash flooding caused by the storms where small creeks, streams, highways, streets and underpasses, are all susceptible to poor drainage. 

The areas that will be affected the most, according to the NWS, include southeastern Colorado Springs, Fountain, and Security-Widefield. 

The NWS is urging residents and motorists in these areas to "turn around and don’t drown" when encountering flooded roads and be aware of your surroundings. 

Finally, flooded areas should be reported to emergency services or law enforcement officials.

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

