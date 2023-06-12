Investigation underway following shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO)--The Aurora Police Department is investigating a shooting that left three men in the hospital with injuries.

Officials with the Aurora Police Department made the statement on Sunday, June 11, at around 10:31 p.m.

They stated two men were shot while inside of a car and were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A third man was also inside the car and taken to the hospital but that man was not shot and only sustained minor injuries.

The Aurora Police Department stated evidence suggests the incident occurred while the men were traveling on Hampden near Parker.

As a result of the shooting, eastbound Hampden is closed as well as northbound and southbound exit ramps from Parker Road on Hampden.

As of now, the Aurora Police Department state the circumstances are unknown regarding what led up to the shooting.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stop at 720-913-STOP.