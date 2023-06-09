Humane Society steps in to help 34 cats in Pueblo find their fur-ever homes

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Nearly three dozen cats rescued from a Pueblo apartment are looking for their forever homes.

The 34 cats came from an owner who did love them, but unfortunately couldn't take the cats and kittens with her. That's when the Human Society of the Pikes Peak Region stepped in.

The HSPPR said all the cats had plenty of food and beds in the home. They came in healthy, social cats.

HSPPR

"All of the cats and kittens were in great condition they were all healthy, they were all socialized, all the cats were pretty obviously well taken care of," said Cody Costra with the HSPPR.

There are 22 adult cats and 12 kittens.

HSPPR

In Colorado, the law prevents apartment renters from having more than two cats or dogs. Costra said with the HSPPR said this type of case is not unusual.

Because the owner came to them and cared for the animals, the HSPPR was more than happy to help get the cats a new home.

"We are always an option for our community here in Colorado Springs and in Pueblo. So if you do have too many pets that you can't care for or just any pets that you can't care for we are always here as a resource for our community," said Costra.

To learn more about the HSPPR, click here.