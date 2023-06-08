Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers

A quieter day with more isolated showers and storms.

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures ahead for Thursday afternoon. Isolated thundershowers from Colorado Springs to the north this afternoon. High temperatures today will max out in the upper-70s and low-80s.

TONIGHT: A cluster of thunderstorms is possible later tonight over Colorado Springs and Pueble... then moving southeast across the plains overnight.

EXTENDED: Dry for the Friday morning commute... then showers and thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms possible ahead of a cold front Saturday... then cloudy skies and rain showers in the mix for Sunday.