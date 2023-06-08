Skip to Content
Local law enforcement agencies team up to crack down car thefts

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the last few weeks, local law enforcement agencies have been teaming up to crack down on motor vehicle thefts and recover stolen vehicles.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), the operations involved the Colorado State Patrol, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Local Parole, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Canon City Police Department, Fountain Police Department, and the PPD.

The PPD said four joint operations resulted in the recovery of 11 stolen vehicles and 13 arrests. Narcotics, guns, and catalytic converters were also recovered during the operations.

