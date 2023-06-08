Skip to Content
Coffee shop in Old Colorado City offering drink specials each day of the Finals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A coffee shop in Old Colorado City is doing its best to make sure Nuggets fans are caffeinated before Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday night.

Colten Klauss owns Carnelian Coffee with his wife Kate and they are offering drink specials every game day to commemorate the Nuggets' historic, first trip to the finals.

So whether you're a coffee fan, basketball fan, or both, all are welcome to sip and celebrate at the Canelian Coffee on W. Colorado Ave.

