‘Imagine the PAWSibilities’ at Colorado Springs pet store raises donations for animal rescue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Bon Pet Supply in the Old North End of Colorado Springs has continued their support of All Breed Rescue by raising donations through their 'Imagine the PAWSibilities' program.

The program encourages their customers to donate pet food and supplies. Since the launch, Bon Pet Supply said they have seen a tremendous response from their customer's donations of food, toys, and other supplies.

The best part, the business has also matched each donation made by customers, effectively doubling the amount of support provided to the animals in need.

"All Breed Rescue does amazing work in our community, and we are grateful for the opportunity to support their mission," said Darek Barnes, owner of Bon Pet Supply. "We know how important it is to provide these animals with the necessary care, and we are proud to have our customers join us in this effort."

All Breed said the donations aren't the only thing they're getting from the partnership. 'Imagine the PAWSibilities' also raises awareness about the importance of animal rescue and the need for ongoing support.

"We are extremely grateful for the partnership we have with Bon Pet Supply," said Kara Perry, a representative from All Breed Rescue. "Their continued support has made a significant difference in the lives of the animals in our care, and we are thankful for their generosity."