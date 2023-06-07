CPW says to keep bears safe, save the bird feeders for winter months

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- As we head into summer, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is reminding folks about bear safety when it comes to bird feeders.

Everyone likes to watch birds, and birdfeeders are a great way to attract them. But something else loves birdfeeders too; Bears!

CPW says having birdfeeders up in your yard in bear county can quickly lead to human-bear conflicts. And we all know that these encounters often mean bad news for the bears.

CPW recommends that you don't feed birds during months when bears are active. As an alternative, the agency says using water features, flowers, and nest boxes is a great way to attract birds to your yard when bears are active.

How to make your own bird bath - Courtesy CPW

Bears in Colorado hibernate or are at least far less active during the snowy winter months. CPW says it's up to us humans to be good neighbors to bears and help keep them out of trouble.